Fire destroys section of 4-bedroom apartment at Tantra Hill

A domestic fire at Tantra Hill has left part of a four-bedroom apartment destroyed, after flames tore through one section of the residence before being contained by personnel from the Amasaman Fire Station.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service, the incident occurred near the Goil Filling Station, where firefighters responded to an emergency call and arrived to find the building already engulfed in flames.

Witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke and intense fire consuming a portion of the apartment, raising fears that the blaze could spread rapidly through the structure and into nearby homes.

The fire caused extensive destruction to one bedroom, completely gutting the space and consuming all items within it.

Furniture, personal belongings, and household fixtures in the affected room were reduced to ashes, leaving behind charred debris and structural damage.

Despite the severity of the flames, firefighters acted quickly to contain the situation. Their intervention ensured that the fire did not extend beyond the initial point of impact.

The remaining three bedrooms and other parts of the apartment were successfully protected, while neighbouring buildings were spared from damage.

Emergency crews managed to bring the fire under control within minutes and fully extinguished it shortly afterward. Their efforts significantly limited what could have become a much larger disaster in the densely populated area.

No injuries or casualties were reported, providing relief to residents and onlookers who had gathered during the incident.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

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