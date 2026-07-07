Former Dormaa East MP calls for greater investment in flood prevention infrastructure

Former Dormaa East MP, Paul Twum Barimah, has called on the government to prioritise preventive flood management measures rather than post-disaster responses.

Reacting to the recent floods through a Facebook post, Barimah questioned the government’s approach, arguing that while GH¢300 million—later increased to GH¢350 million—was announced for flood response efforts, existing flood prevention programmes have allegedly been underfunded.

He specifically referenced the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID), describing it as a US$350 million World Bank-backed initiative designed to reduce flooding in vulnerable communities.

According to Barimah, the project has experienced funding challenges after the Ministry of Finance allegedly restricted disbursements, resulting in unpaid contractors and a downgrade in the project’s implementation rating by the World Bank.

He also alleged that a US$7 million flood early warning system remains inactive and expressed concern over continued encroachment on legally protected drainage buffer zones in Accra.

Barimah maintained that investing in preventive infrastructure, operationalising early warning systems and enforcing environmental regulations would better protect lives and property than relying mainly on relief measures after floods have already caused destruction.

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