Four dead, two critical after Metro Mass bus plunges into ditch on Peki stretch

Four people have been confirmed dead following a fatal road accident involving a Metro Mass Transit (MMT) bus on the Peki stretch in the Volta Region on Sunday, June 21.

The bus, which was travelling from Accra to Dambai, reportedly veered off the road and plunged into a ditch, resulting in multiple casualties among passengers on board.

A total of 28 people, including the driver and the mate, were on the bus at the time of the accident. Four passengers have so far been confirmed dead, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Among those affected were two pregnant women who were involved in the crash. One of the women is reported to have been six months pregnant, while the other was five months pregnant.

Medical attention is being provided to the injured victims as authorities continue to assess the situation.

Two victims are currently said to be in critical condition and receiving urgent medical care.

Emergency responders and security personnel moved to the scene to assist with rescue operations and transport injured persons to health facilities for treatment.

The cause of the accident remains unclear, with investigations expected to determine what led the driver to lose control of the vehicle and veer off the road.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.