Franklin Cudjoe demands clarity on Sedina’s whereabouts after extradition to Ghana

Founding President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has called on authorities to provide greater transparency regarding the whereabouts and status of former MASLOC Chief Executive Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu following her reported extradition to Ghana.

Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story on Wednesday, June 17, Mr. Cudjoe said public interest in the case makes it necessary for government officials to provide clear information on her location, health condition, and the next legal steps being taken.

According to him, while the public is not demanding to physically see Madam Attionu, it is reasonable to expect official clarification about where she is being held and whether she is serving a sentence or undergoing any legal processes.

"I think that it's important that once we have this arrangement where Madam Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was successfully repatriated to Ghana, or extradited to Ghana, it is only fair that we get to know about her whereabouts and next steps," he stated.

"We are not saying we want to see her. I don't think it's even fair to say that we want to see that person. We don't need that. But there should be some clarity," he added.

Mr. Cudjoe noted that shortly after reports emerged that Madam Tamakloe-Attionu had arrived in Ghana, government spokespersons indicated that she was in state custody. However, he argued that questions about her exact status remain unanswered.

He stressed that transparency in the handling of the case is important, particularly as Ghana pursues other high-profile individuals facing legal processes abroad, including former Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta.

Mr. Cudjoe further argued that demonstrating respect for the rights and welfare of extradited persons would strengthen Ghana's credibility in future extradition efforts.

"If we have to get him back, we need to be sure that whoever is being brought back is actually being treated well," he said, referring to ongoing discussions surrounding the former Finance Minister.

He revealed that after raising concerns publicly, a government official later informed him that Madam Attionu was under house arrest and reportedly unwell.

Nonetheless, he maintained that official communication on the matter should be more forthcoming to dispel speculation and reassure the public that due process is being followed.

The IMANI Africa President emphasised that his concerns were not about exposing Madam Tamakloe-Attionu to public scrutiny but ensuring that the public is adequately informed about a case that has generated significant national interest.

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