From career-threatening injury to Ghana’s World Cup heroics : Benjamin Asare’s miracle rise

He was told to consider retirement. His leg was broken in a city derby, the kind of injury that ends careers and crushes dreams. Eighteen months of rehabilitation, countless moments of doubt, and a psychological battle that would have broken lesser men.

On Tuesday night (June 23, 2026) at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Benjamin Asare stood tall against one of the most feared attacks in world football, keeping a clean sheet against the Three Lions of England and cementing his place as Ghana's No. 1 goalkeeper.

The 33-year-old Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has been the revelation of Ghana's World Cup campaign, producing back-to-back clean sheets against Panama and England in his first two World Cup appearances. Against the Three Lions, he faced 19 shots, made six saves, and commanded his area with the authority of a goalkeeper who has waited his entire life for this moment.

It is a story that defies belief, a player from the Ghana Premier League shutting out world-class talent, including Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.

Asare's journey to the World Cup stage has been anything but conventional. Discovered in 2017 by Oloboi Commodore, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Great Olympics, he spent years toiling in Ghana's lower leagues before making his top-flight breakthrough. His career nearly ended on that fateful day in 2021 during a derby against Hearts of Oak—the very club he would later join, when he suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of action for 18 months.

The advice was blunt: consider retirement. But Asare refused to listen.

His comeback was nothing short of remarkable. Within a year, he had built up enough credits to be considered among the country's best goalkeepers. Yet, the national team call-up remained elusive; until March 2025, when then-head coach Otto Addo drafted him into the squad following Ghana's disastrous Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

At 32, Asare became the oldest Hearts of Oak player to make his Ghana debut and the first of their goalkeepers to represent the national side in 20 years.

His impact was immediate. Four clean sheets in five World Cup qualifiers, including a penalty save against South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan in the Kirin Cup, cemented his growing reputation. Yet even then, few expected him to start a World Cup match.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi's groin injury against Panama changed everything. Asare entered the fray, kept a clean sheet, and was handed the starting role against England.

Carlos Queiroz, who rarely discusses individual players, broke his own rule after the match.

"Usually, I don't like to talk. Never, never. I avoid talking about individual players," Queiroz said. "But I think he deserves applause. He was brilliant."

The numbers speak for themselves: six saves, two clean sheets, 31 touches against England—more than most outfield players. Asare became the first Ghana Premier League goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for the Black Stars, and he has already made history.

Ghana's defensive record in this tournament places them in elite company. The Black Stars are only the fifth African nation to keep clean sheets in their first two World Cup matches, joining Cameroon (1982), Morocco (1986 and 2022), and Nigeria (2014).

For Asare, who suffered the heartbreak of Olympics' relegation at the end of the 2023-24 season despite keeping 16 clean sheets, this is redemption on a scale few could have imagined.

"He was not expecting somebody to come back from that injury and perform at that level," Komodo said. "In advanced countries where technology is solid, players struggle psychologically. For him to come back and maintain that consistency is quite shocking."

Asare's former teammate, Gladson Awako, offered simple advice: "Keep calm, keep his focus. It's not done yet. He's played two games so far and kept his clean sheets. It's not done yet."

With Ghana on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages for the first time since 2010, Asare's story has become the heartbeat of this campaign—a reminder that resilience, humility, and an unshakeable belief can carry a man from the brink of retirement to the biggest stage in world football.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.