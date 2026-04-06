From Golgotha to Kwahu: The Easter Migration of the Faithful and the Faithless

Every year, as April tiptoes in with palm fronds and church bells, Ghana prepares for a sacred season of reflection—one that begins at Golgotha and, quite remarkably, ends in Kwahu.

It is perhaps the only country where the journey from the cross to the cliffs happens in under 72 hours.

And we do it with impressive coordination.

Good Friday arrives with the seriousness it deserves. Churches fill early. Garments return from retirement. Choirs rehearse. Even those who negotiate punctuality with God arrive on time.

For a few hours, the nation becomes still. The story of sacrifice is retold—and for a brief, beautiful moment, Ghana listens.

“In Ghana, Easter is not observed. It is travelled.”

By Saturday morning, the tone shifts. The same nation that reflected deeply is now preparing for movement.

“Just a small relaxation.” That is how it begins—softly spoken, politely delivered, and dangerously misleading.

From Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and beyond, vehicles assemble. Roads stretch into long conversations. Honking becomes language. Overtaking becomes faith.

Destination: Kwahu.

Kwahu, during Easter, is a temporary republic. Sleep is optional. Spending is compulsory. Common sense is respectfully excused.

Hotels assess your commitment to happiness. Jollof gains confidence. Chicken acquires status. Even water behaves like it has international exposure.

“For a few hours, the nation becomes deeply spiritual. You can almost hear the conscience clearing its throat.”

Meanwhile, the faithful remain in church—dressed in white, reflecting, praying, and remembering.

But by Sunday afternoon, another resurrection begins—not of the spirit, but of habits.

Things buried on Friday rise again. Promises adjust. Contacts labelled “Avoid” return with improved arguments.

“In the Republic of Uncommon Sense, even sin observes Easter break—but only briefly.”

And yet, we must admire the balance. Church in the morning. Kwahu in the afternoon. Reflection at dawn. Revelry by sunset.

We crucify bad habits—and quietly schedule their resurrection.

Easter Monday completes the cycle. If Sunday says He is Risen, Monday says He is Grilling.

Coolers arrive. Music plays. Aunties dance. Uncles sip malt with seriousness. Children run on sugar and destiny.

Easter in Ghana is a full production—where religion meets revelry, and every home becomes a sanctuary of food, faith, and laughter.

“Kwahu is not a place. It is a mindset.”

And yet, beneath the laughter, one question remains: What exactly are we celebrating?

Because Easter is not just about rising—it is about how one rises. Sacrifice. Discipline. Change.

But here, we admire sacrifice from a distance. Respect discipline in theory. Honour the cross—provided someone else carries it.

We want resurrection. The process, we will manage later.

So here we are: Jesus has risen. Jollof has risen. And Ghanaians are jumping off cliffs in search of perspective.

As the roads begin their return journey, perhaps we should ask: What did we bury on Friday? Why is it already back?

Because in the Republic of Uncommon Sense, when we celebrate the message without practising it, even resurrection becomes routine.

About the Author

Jimmy Aglah is a media executive, satirist, and author behind the Republic of Uncommon Sense platform. He writes with wit, cultural insight, and sharp social commentary on everyday Ghanaian life.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.