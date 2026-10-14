FT Africa Summit 2026 to convene African leaders, investors and policymakers amid shifting global order

The Financial Times Africa Summit returns for its 13th edition on 21 to 22 October at The Landmark, London, with John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, and Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria, confirmed to take part.

The two-day summit will bring together African leaders, policymakers, investors and executives to examine the issues shaping the continent’s economic future. Under the theme “Mobilising Growth in a New Global Order,” senior voices from government, finance and industry will explore how African economies can navigate changing global trade and investment patterns while strengthening domestic capital, regional markets and productive growth.

Other confirmed speakers include Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive, Dangote Group; Jakaya Kikwete, Former President of the United Republic of Tanzania; Kristy Mcneill, Minister for International Development, UK Government; Mo Ibrahim, Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation; and Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance, Ethiopia, alongside ministers and business leaders from South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Angola, Mauritius, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Across two days, attendees can expect discussions spanning finance, trade, technology, infrastructure, energy and industrial growth, with a particular focus on how African economies can convert structural change into stronger domestic markets, greater investment and long-term economic value.

Day one will open with a keynote interview with President Mahama, followed by discussions on the future of finance, domestic capital mobilisation and the next phase of African fintech. Sessions will also examine the investment case for scaling SMEs, approaches to gold reserve management and the economic implications of Africa’s rapid urban expansion.

The second day will turn to the wider forces shaping the continent’s growth trajectory. Panel discussions will examine how reform can support sustainable and inclusive growth, how capital and risk can be better aligned with Africa’s investment ambitions, and how the continent can strengthen trade in a global environment increasingly shaped by tariffs and shifting alliances. Discussions will also explore the Red Sea corridor, US Africa policy and the growing importance of regional demand and deeper commercial ties with the Gulf, China and India.

Together, the sessions will examine the choices facing African governments, investors and businesses as they respond to changing global conditions while seeking to build stronger financial systems, deepen regional trade and create the infrastructure and industries required for long-term growth.

The summit will also host the Africa Sustainable Futures Awards, organised in partnership with the World Bank Group’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), recognising innovative private sector initiatives delivering scalable solutions to Africa’s most pressing development challenges. Now in its 13th year, the FT Africa Summit continues to bring African and international decision makers together around the economic, investment and policy questions shaping the continent’s future. To register for a delegate pass, or to apply for media accreditation, visit africa.live.ft.com.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.