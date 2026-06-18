Gender Minister backs Dr Sylvia Adusu’s bid for ITLOS Judgeship

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has reaffirmed her ministry’s support for the candidature of Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu for election as a Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026–2035 term.

The Minister conveyed her support during a meeting with Dr Adusu on the sidelines of the 19th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP19) in New York.

The engagement formed part of efforts to rally support for Ghana’s candidate ahead of the election.

Dr Lartey expressed confidence in Dr Adusu’s credentials, citing her extensive experience and distinguished record in international law.

She noted that Dr Adusu’s election would not only enhance Ghana’s standing on the international stage but also represent a significant milestone for women in global governance.

According to the Minister, Dr Adusu’s success would mark a historic achievement as she would become the first African woman to serve on the Tribunal.

She described the candidacy as a source of national pride and an opportunity to showcase Ghana’s contribution to international legal development.

As voting takes place, Dr Lartey reiterated the Ministry’s confidence in Dr Adusu’s expertise, integrity and commitment to justice, stating that these qualities make her an outstanding candidate for the prestigious position on the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.