Gender Ministry launches new strategy to strengthen Ghana’s crisis response

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has launched the National Shock-Responsive Social Protection Strategy (NSRSPS), marking a major step toward building a more resilient system to protect vulnerable populations during crises.

The strategy, unveiled under the theme “From Preparedness to Resilience: Strengthening Shock-Responsive Social Protection Systems in Ghana,” is designed to improve the country’s ability to respond to shocks such as climate change, economic disruptions, pandemics, and other emergencies.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, said the increasing frequency and intensity of such shocks continue to threaten livelihoods, food security, and overall well-being.

She noted that the new framework is aimed at safeguarding lives and strengthening resilience during periods of crisis.

According to her, the strategy provides a coherent national framework to guide how Ghana anticipates risks, prepares ahead of potential shocks, responds swiftly when they occur, and supports recovery in a coordinated and inclusive manner.

She emphasised that the initiative reflects a shared commitment to building a responsive and sustainably financed social protection system, after commending development partners for their continued technical support.

The Minister, on behalf of President John Mahama, officially launched the strategy together with its Standard Operating Procedures and Implementation Plan.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Director of MoGCSP, Marian W. A. Kpakpah, described the NSRSPS as a comprehensive framework to guide national response efforts.

She urged stakeholders to remain committed to a shared vision of building an inclusive system that leaves no one behind in times of crisis.

The Chairperson for the event, Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission, Audrey Smock Amoah, underscored the urgency of the initiative, noting that crises are no longer occasional but persistent challenges.

She observed that women, children, and persons with disabilities are often the most affected and called for a shift from dialogue to effective implementation.

Development partners, including the World Bank Group, UNICEF, World Food Programme, the British High Commission, and the National Disaster Management Organisation, delivered solidarity messages, commending the Ministry’s leadership and reaffirming their commitment to supporting the strategy’s rollout.

Providing an overview of the strategy, consultant Esther Oduraa Ofei-Aboagye highlighted its core pillars, risk anticipation, preparedness, rapid response, and recovery.

She stressed the need to leverage existing programmes, strengthen institutional coordination, and ensure timely, targeted, and scalable interventions.

The launch brought together representatives from government institutions, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, civil society organisations, traditional and faith-based authorities, academia, development partners, and the media.

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