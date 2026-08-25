GES investigates alleged sexual misconduct involving Mim SHS security officer

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Ahafo Region has launched investigations into an alleged sexual misconduct incident involving a security officer at Mim Senior High School and a female student.

The allegation has caused concern in the Mim community, following claims that the security officer approached the student and allegedly proposed that they engage in sexual activity.

The incident reportedly triggered an angry reaction from some residents, resulting in an alleged assault on the security officer.

The GES has since commenced investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether any misconduct occurred. Authorities are expected to assess the accounts of both parties before deciding on the appropriate action.

The Asunafo North Municipal Director of GES, Samuel Jatong Larri, confirmed that the Service had interviewed both the security officer and the student as part of the inquiry.

He said the student was interviewed in the presence of her parents, while the security officer was also allowed to provide his account of the incident.

Mr Larri said the reports from the interviews were being compiled for submission to the Ahafo Regional Director of GES. He stressed that protecting the student remained the Service’s priority, particularly given the potential psychological impact of the incident.

“We interviewed the security man. We also interviewed the girl in question in the presence of her mother and the father. So the security man narrated his side of it. The girl also did the same thing. So we are putting the reports together…we will forward them to the Regional Director,” he said.

He added: “When it happens like this, the girl is our main focus. We are focused on how to protect the girl in terms of psychological trauma that she would be going through.”

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