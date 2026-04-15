GFA hands over five vehicles to RFAs, technical units under FIFA Forward Programme

The Ghana Football Association has taken another step in strengthening its football development structures with the presentation of five vehicles under the FIFA Forward Programme to key operational units.

The latest allocation covers two Regional Football Associations (RFAs), the Technical Directorate, the GFA Headquarters and the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

This follows a commitment made nearly a year ago when eight of Ghana’s ten football regions received double-cabin pickup vehicles. At the time, the Association assured stakeholders that the remaining regions and key units would also benefit, subject to the proper management of the initial fleet.

With this latest delivery, the GFA has now extended logistical support across all regional structures while strengthening its technical and administrative arms.

Speaking to JoySports at the presentation, GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku directly linked the initiative to grassroots development and FIFA's broader support vision.

“We’re extremely grateful to FIFA, led by President Infantino, for the vision to support football via the Forward Programme. Ghana has been a big beneficiary, and we have utilised this programme for the benefit of the Ghanaian game,” he said.

He added that the latest distribution fulfils a promise made to stakeholders.

“Just about a year ago, we gave out eight pick-up vehicles to our regional offices, with a firm promise that we were going to add more. These vehicles are used for the promotion and development of football at the grassroots level, where the foundation of the sport is so important.”

For the Regional Football Associations, the vehicles are expected to ease travel across districts to monitor matches, organise competitions and support juvenile and women’s football.

At the technical level, both the Technical Directorate and the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence are set to benefit from improved mobility and day-to-day operational efficiency.

Okraku believes the intervention is part of a long-term plan to rebuild Ghana football from the base.

“I think that gradually, we’re laying a solid foundation for the development of the Ghanaian game and I hope that every beneficiary will put this vehicle to its fullest use.”

The GFA has also stressed accountability, urging all beneficiary units to ensure the vehicles are used strictly for football development purposes and maintained with transparency.

Regional FA chairmen and heads of the various units have been tasked to deploy the vehicles in ways that directly benefit clubs, districts and the overall growth of the game.

The initiative reinforces the GFA’s commitment to improving infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiency and driving football development across all levels in Ghana.

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