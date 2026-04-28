Ghana High Commission advises Ghanaians in Pretoria to exercise caution ahead of planned demonstrations

The High Commission of Ghana has issued an advisory to members of the Ghanaian community in South Africa, urging heightened vigilance and strict adherence to personal safety measures amid planned demonstrations in Pretoria on April 28.

According to the statement, the warning is particularly relevant to residents and business owners in Pretoria, where the March Organisation is expected to stage demonstrations to the Presidency over immigration-related grievances.

Community members have been advised to avoid areas where protests are taking place and to remain cautious throughout the day.

Shop owners have been strongly encouraged to close their businesses temporarily as a precaution, while individuals are urged not to participate in public gatherings that could escalate into confrontations.

The advisory also cautions against maintaining a high profile in public spaces during the period of demonstrations.

In addition, the High Commission of Ghana has advised against sharing content on social media that could be perceived as provocative or inflammatory.

The mission indicated that further updates will be communicated as necessary, as it continues to monitor the situation closely in coordination with local authorities.

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