Ghana, Italy deepen cybersecurity cooperation to safeguard digital future

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana and Italy are intensifying collaboration in cybersecurity as part of efforts to protect their digital ecosystems and strengthen resilience against emerging threats.
The partnership reflects a shared commitment to securing digital infrastructure and safeguarding citizens in an increasingly technology-driven world.
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, noted that the collaboration aligns with Ghana’s broader agenda to build a robust and secure digital economy.
As part of this effort, the Ministry continues to roll out key initiatives such as the One Million Coders Programme and Girls in ICT, both of which incorporate cybersecurity awareness and secure software development practices.
These programmes are designed to equip young people with the skills needed to protect critical information systems and contribute to a safer digital landscape.
“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. Ghana and Italy are joining forces to build a secure and resilient digital future,” Mr George said, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing cyber risks.
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