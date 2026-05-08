Ghana Publishing Company profit soars to GH¢16.959m in 2025 – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

The Ghana Publishing Company Limited has reported a significant leap in profitability, according to figures disclosed by Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Kwakye Ofosu revealed that he had recently reviewed the audited financial statements of the state-owned publisher.

The statements indicate that the company’s profit after tax soared from GH¢2.227 million in 2024 to an impressive GH¢16.959 million in 2025, representing a nearly eightfold increase year-on-year.

While he highlighted other positive metrics within the report, he specifically emphasised the substantial growth in net profit as a standout achievement.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.