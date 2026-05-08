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Ghana Publishing Company profit soars to GH¢16.959m in 2025 – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  8 May 2026 12:14pm
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The Ghana Publishing Company Limited has reported a significant leap in profitability, according to figures disclosed by Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Kwakye Ofosu revealed that he had recently reviewed the audited financial statements of the state-owned publisher.

The statements indicate that the company’s profit after tax soared from GH¢2.227 million in 2024 to an impressive GH¢16.959 million in 2025, representing a nearly eightfold increase year-on-year.

While he highlighted other positive metrics within the report, he specifically emphasised the substantial growth in net profit as a standout achievement.

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