Ghana secures African Telecommunications Union Council seat for 2027–2030 – Sam George

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has secured a seat on the Council of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) for the 2027–2030 term, Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George has announced.
The achievement forms part of Ghana’s broader efforts to strengthen its influence in continental and international discussions on telecommunications, digital technology and innovation.
Mr George said Ghana was also campaigning for election to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and seeking re-election to the Radio Regulations Board.
The National Communications Authority is also marking its 30th anniversary as the country deepens its engagement in global telecommunications governance.
Addressing the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, Mr George said Ghana’s growing international engagement reflected the country’s commitment to shaping the future of digital technology.
“The direction is unmistakable, the results are measurable, and the resolve of this Ministry is unshaken,” he said.
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