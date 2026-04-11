Ghana to boost tomato production with 60-hectare irrigated farms and processing initiatives

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has announced plans to develop 60 hectares of irrigated farmland dedicated to all-year-round tomato production, alongside processing initiatives aimed at preventing seasonal gluts and ensuring a stable supply of tomatoes on the Ghanaian market.
President John Dramani Mahama said the intervention is not only focused on increasing production but also on adding value through processing to avoid post-harvest losses and market distortions.
“It’s not enough to grow tomatoes; it’s necessary to put in place processing capacity so we won’t have tomato glut like other products,” he explained.
He made the remarks at the Kwahu Business Forum held at Mpreaso in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
At the forum, the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, highlighted the pivotal role of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat in advancing Ghana’s industrialisation and trade agenda, stressing the need for the country to lead in intra-African commerce.
She noted that Ghana’s position as host of the Secretariat places a responsibility on the country to translate continental trade policies into tangible opportunities for businesses.
“Underpinning all of this is our African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat. Ghana carries a particular responsibility to demonstrate what intra-African trade can deliver in practice,” she said.
The Minister added that government is taking steps to equip local businesses to compete effectively in the African market by improving access to key trade tools and information.
“We are working to ensure that Ghanaian enterprises have access to rules of origin certification, tariff intelligence, and market linkages necessary to compete and win in the continental market,” she said.
She cautioned that policy measures alone would not be sufficient without strong private sector participation.
“None of these policies will deliver their intended outcome without private sector partnership with government.”
She further noted that the theme for the forum, *“The Future of Business: Scaling up Local Enterprise,”* reflects Ghana’s stage of industrial development and the need to strengthen local enterprises across processing, manufacturing, services, and trade.
She also pointed out that the Ministry is advancing the revitalisation of special economic zones, repositioning them as active industrial ecosystems focused on agro-processing and light manufacturing rather than passive export enclaves.
Other activities at the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum included exhibition tours and panel discussions on key economic sectors.
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