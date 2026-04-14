Ghana to declare first marine protected area at Cape Three Points

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is set to establish its first Marine Protected Area (MPA) at Greater Cape Three Points on Tuesday, April 14.
The Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is expected to formally declare the area as part of efforts to strengthen marine conservation and promote sustainable fisheries management.
Officials at the Vice Presidency say the initiative is aimed at restoring declining fish stocks, protecting marine biodiversity, and boosting Ghana’s blue economy.
The project is also expected to improve livelihoods in coastal communities by enhancing long-term fish supply and supporting national food security.
The designation of the MPA follows Cabinet approval in October 2025, marking a major policy shift towards sustainable ocean governance.
The protected area is located along the Western Region coastline between Ampatano and Domunli, covering an estimated 700 square kilometres of critical marine and coastal ecosystems.
It serves as an important breeding and nursery ground for key fish species such as sardinella, anchovies, and mackerel.
The zone also provides migratory routes for whales and dolphins, as well as nesting habitats for endangered sea turtles.
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