Ghana to open diplomatic mission in Singapore to boost trade, investment and cooperation

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has formally announced plans to establish a diplomatic mission in Singapore as part of efforts to expand its presence in Asia and strengthen economic and diplomatic cooperation with key global partners.
The announcement was made during a high-level consultative visit led by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye Quayson, held from April 10 to 15, 2026.
The move forms part of a broader strategy to deepen Ghana’s engagement with major global economic hubs, with the proposed mission expected to enhance diplomatic representation, improve consular services for Ghanaian citizens, and facilitate cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and capacity building.
During the visit, Mr Quayson held talks with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development of Singapore, Zhulkarmain Abdul Rahim, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations for mutual economic benefit.
The Singaporean government welcomed Ghana’s decision and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation, particularly in trade facilitation, institutional development, and technical exchange.
Authorities noted that the establishment of the mission is expected to open new opportunities for partnerships across multiple sectors of both economies.
As part of his engagements, the Deputy Minister also met members of the Diplomatic Corps in Singapore, where he highlighted Ghana’s investment potential and encouraged stronger international collaboration.
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