Ghana’s digital finance growth opens new paths for greater consumer awareness

Ghana's digital financial services sector has grown at a pace that draws regional admiration. The infrastructure, product variety, and adoption numbers are real. What is less real is the assumption that Ghanaians signing up for these products actually understand what they are signing up for. They largely do not, and the industry knows it.

Most first-time users of digital financial products in Ghana learn by doing. They activate a wallet because a friend showed them how, take a digital loan because the app made it easy, sign terms they have never read, and grant data permissions they do not understand. The industry calls this growth. A closer look calls it exposure dressed up as access.

What Industry Awareness Actually Looks Like

The financial services industry runs awareness campaigns. The Bank of Ghana publishes consumer education materials, telecom companies train agents, and fintech startups produce explainer videos for social media. Most of this activity teaches people how to use a product, but very little explains the rights they hold when using it.

Knowing how to send money is not the same as knowing you can dispute a failed transaction, nor is knowing how to apply for a digital loan the same as knowing you are entitled to the annualized interest rate before you accept the loan. The industry has invested in the first category, but the second remains largely unaddressed. That gap is not accidental.

The Regulator Is Active, but the Signal is Not Reaching Everyone

The Bank of Ghana deserves credit for building a regulatory framework that takes consumer protection seriously. The Consumer Complaints Office exists, licensed institutions are publicly listed, and guidelines on fee disclosure and data handling are in place. A regulatory framework that lives on a website and in policy documents serves the people who already know to look for it, and this tends to be urban, educated, financially experienced users who arguably need it least.

The trader in Kumasi market using a digital payment app for the first time is not reading Bank of Ghana circulars, nor is the young professional in Takoradi, taking her first instant loan, cross-checking the lender's license status before she taps accept. These are the users digital finance was supposed to empower; however, they are the users absorbing the most risk with the least information.

What Schools and Communities Have Not Done

Financial literacy education in Ghana does not consistently cover digital financial services. The national curriculum has not kept pace with market developments. A student leaving secondary school today has likely used mobile money for years but has received no formal instruction on consumer rights, data protection, or responsible digital borrowing.

Community-level financial education programs exist, but they often focus on savings culture and credit access rather than on navigating the terms and dispute mechanisms of specific digital products. The people running those programs often lack the technical knowledge to teach what the market now requires. This is a gap shared by the industry and the government.

The Industry’s Incentives Problem

Here is the uncomfortable truth. Fintech companies benefit from low consumer awareness in specific ways. Users who do not read the terms accept more unfavorable conditions. Users who do not know their dispute rights absorb losses that should be recoverable, and Users who do not understand data permissions hand over information that funds secondary revenue streams.

None of this requires deliberate malice and indifference. Indifference toward consumer education is easier to maintain when regulators measure growth by transaction volumes rather than by how well customers understand what they are transacting on. Until awareness becomes a metric that matters to investors, regulators, and the companies themselves, the incentive to close the knowledge gap remains weak.

Conclusion

Ghana did not build one of Africa's most active digital finance markets by accident. It took policy decisions, infrastructure investment, and genuine entrepreneurial energy. That same deliberateness needs to apply to ensuring the people driving those numbers actually understand the system they are participating in.

Opening the door was the right move. It is past time to turn on the lights.

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The writer: Dr. Genevieve Sedalo, Department of Marketing, University of Professional Studies, Accra

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.