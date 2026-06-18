Ghana’s Dr Sylvia Adusu makes history as first African woman elected judge of International Maritime Tribunal

Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu

Ghana has achieved a significant diplomatic and legal milestone at the United Nations with the election of Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu as a Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), making her the first African woman ever to serve on the prestigious international court.

Dr Adusu was elected by member states of the United Nations during elections held under the framework of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). She will serve a nine-year term on the Hamburg-based tribunal from 2026 to 2035.

The historic election marks a major achievement not only for Ghana but also for Africa, as Dr Adusu becomes the first woman from the continent to secure a seat on one of the world's foremost international judicial bodies responsible for adjudicating disputes arising from the interpretation and application of international maritime law.

Major diplomatic success

The election follows months of intensive diplomatic engagement and campaigning by Ghana, which rallied support from countries across various regional blocs for Dr Adusu's candidacy.

Her victory is being viewed as a testament to Ghana's growing influence in international legal and diplomatic circles, as well as recognition of the country's longstanding commitment to multilateralism, international law and peaceful dispute resolution.

Government officials and legal practitioners have described the election as a proud moment for Ghana and a significant step forward for the representation of African women in global judicial institutions.

Role of ITLOS

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea is an independent judicial body established under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea to resolve disputes concerning maritime boundaries, navigation rights, fisheries, marine environmental protection and the exploitation of ocean resources.

Comprising 21 judges elected from different geographical regions of the world, the tribunal plays a critical role in maintaining international peace and stability by providing legal mechanisms for the settlement of disputes related to the world's oceans and seas.

Judges of the tribunal are selected based on their expertise in international law and their recognized competence in matters relating to the law of the sea.

Dr Adusu's election is widely seen as recognition of her distinguished legal career and extensive experience in international law.

Her appointment places Ghana among a select group of nations whose citizens have served at the highest levels of international adjudication and is expected to strengthen the country's profile within global legal and governance institutions.

Legal observers note that her presence on the tribunal will provide an important African perspective on matters relating to maritime governance, ocean resources, environmental protection and international trade routes, issues of growing importance to coastal states across the continent.

A milestone for women in international law

Beyond its national significance, Dr Adusu's election has been hailed as a breakthrough for gender representation in international justice.

Her achievement is expected to inspire a new generation of African women pursuing careers in law, diplomacy and international governance.

The election underscores increasing efforts by the international community to promote diversity and inclusiveness within global institutions while recognising excellence and professional merit.

For Ghana, the development represents another landmark achievement on the international stage, reinforcing the country's reputation as a producer of distinguished jurists and legal scholars capable of serving at the highest levels of global justice.

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