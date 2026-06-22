Ghana’s non-traditional exports exceed $5bn mark

Ghana’s non-traditional exports have exceeded the US$5 billion mark for the first time, recording about 30 per cent growth over the previous year, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has announced.

Mr Rashid Raymond Kramer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GEPA in charge of Marketing and Promotions, said the performance represented a major milestone in the country’s efforts to diversify its export base and reduce dependence on traditional exports.

Mr Kramer disclosed this during the Eye on Port media forum powered by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

He said the achievement demonstrated the growing contribution of non-traditional exports to the national economy and provided a strong foundation for attaining Ghana’s target of US$10 billion in non-traditional export earnings by 2030.

According to him, the growth was driven largely by increased value addition and strong international demand for Ghanaian products.

He noted that cocoa products, particularly cocoa butter and cocoa cake, contributed significantly to the export performance, generating more than US$800 million in export earnings.

Mr Kramer said other commodities, including cashew, shea products, coconut, yam, mango and processed agricultural products, also recorded strong performances on the international market.

He explained that exporters were increasingly moving beyond the export of raw materials to processed and semi-processed products, enabling them to earn higher revenues while reducing post-harvest losses.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer said value addition remained critical to increasing export earnings and creating jobs along agricultural value chains.

He stated that GEPA’s Accelerated Export Development Programme sought to support businesses to improve product quality, access international markets and increase the competitiveness of Ghanaian exports.

Mr Kramer expressed optimism that sustained investment in processing, logistics and market development would further accelerate growth in the sector and position Ghana as a leading exporter of value-added products in Africa.

He said GEPA would continue working with stakeholders to expand market opportunities and support exporters to take advantage of emerging global trade opportunities.

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