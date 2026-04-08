GhIE demands independent audit of GH¢110bn Big Push road programme

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has called for a full, independent audit of the government’s GH¢110 billion “Big Push” road infrastructure initiative, citing concerns over procurement infractions, project delivery, and accountability.
In a formal appeal to the Auditor-General, GhIE urged a comprehensive technical review of all ongoing and planned road projects, warning that the scale of investment demands rigorous oversight to protect public interest.
The Institution noted that approximately GH¢85 billion has already been allocated to current works, underscoring the need for transparency in the management of such unprecedented public funds.
The request follows investigative reporting by The Fourth Estate, which highlighted the frequent use of single-source procurement and restricted tendering in contracts awarded under the Ministry of Roads and Highways.
GhIE stressed that only an audit by an independent body can objectively verify compliance with procurement laws and reassure the public on value for money.
Grounding its appeal in Section 16 of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584), GhIE proposed that the audit should examine the entire project lifecycle—from feasibility studies and engineering design to environmental compliance and construction execution.
The Institution highlighted that adherence to the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663), and the Public Investment Management Regulations, 2020 (LI 2411) is crucial for ensuring fairness, efficiency, and long-term sustainability.
GhIE emphasised that the audit is not meant to assign blame but to strengthen oversight, identify systemic weaknesses, and improve infrastructure delivery.
The Institution pledged technical support to the Auditor-General to guarantee a credible and thorough review, while urging swift action to safeguard transparency and accountability in the execution of Ghana’s flagship road projects.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Mahama receives full state welcome in Paris ahead of talks with French President Macron
8 minutes
-
Deputy Health Minister endorses Women in Medicine Fellowship
8 minutes
-
Duncan Amoah pushes for Consumer Protection Bill amid VIP fare hike
20 minutes
-
LMWG backs Damang lease award to E&P, demands transparency and results
25 minutes
-
Volta Chiefs condemns EOCO over alleged disregard for court ruling in Council of State member case
26 minutes
-
Matthew Perry’s stepmother says ‘Ketamine Queen’ should get maximum sentence
26 minutes
-
Northern Regional Police Command intensifies anti-drug operations, arrests 217 suspects
28 minutes
-
The architect of a healthier Ghana: Mahama’s vision and legacy in primary healthcare
30 minutes
-
Israel carries out large wave of air strikes across Lebanon
35 minutes
-
BBC upholds complaints over racial slur in Baftas broadcast
35 minutes
-
Kukurantumi set to host 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Final as Hasaacas Ladies face Army Ladies
36 minutes
-
Where the law stops: Torture, power, and the failure of prevention in Ghana
36 minutes
-
Only 6% of imports insured locally despite mandatory policy – GSA raises concern
41 minutes
-
IndomieFest Accra 2026 delivers Ghana’s premier family festival at Easter
47 minutes
-
GIP Secures $20m boost from Norfund, Axis Pensions to deepen SME financing in Ghana
55 minutes