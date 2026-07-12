Gideon Boako hails Tano North NPP Constituency Organiser for exceptional political acumen

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako, has praised the constituency organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Akufo, for his exceptional grassroots mobilisation skills and consistent success in internal party elections.
In a post on social media, Dr. Boako described Mr. Akufo as a dedicated party operative whose approach to politics is centred on direct engagement with grassroots members rather than relying on social media presence or publicity.
“There is a lot to learn about the politics of my Constituency organizer, Kwabena Akufo. The guy is who he is. No social media account, no book, no English, no fixation on campaign posters, no nothing — just grassroots engagement,” Dr. Boako wrote.
The Tano North MP noted that Mr. Akufo’s commitment, hard work and connection with party members have consistently translated into electoral victories, often with significant margins. He described him as an example of the importance of grassroots mobilisation in political organisation.
Dr. Boako further congratulated Mr. Akufo on preparing to begin his fifth term as constituency organiser, saying his continued success reflects the trust and confidence placed in him by party members.
He urged political actors to learn from his practical approach to grassroots politics and community engagement.
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