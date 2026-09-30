GMA, Japan Motors Corporate Run and Walk raises support for Ghana Blind Union

The 16th edition of the Global Media Alliance/Japan Motors Corporate Run and Walk brought together hundreds of corporate professionals and fitness enthusiasts in Accra, Takoradi, Kumasi, and Tamale.

The event aimed to promote healthy living while supporting people with visual impairments.

Held on Monday, September 21, 2026, the five-kilometre run and walk formed part of activities commemorating Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, with about 500 participants taking part in the Accra edition at Silver Star Towers.

The event featured participation from other regions, reinforcing its position as a nationwide corporate wellness and charity initiative.

Beyond the competition, participants were recognised for their perseverance and commitment throughout the race.

One of the highlights was the Slow Drag Race, in which Emmanuel Osei of Advance Construction emerged as the winner.

He was rewarded with a generator set for his achievement.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Lakeside Estate and Silver Star Tower, Salah Kweku Kalmoni, encouraged participants and corporate organisations to make exercise a consistent part of their lives and to use these activities to contribute to meaningful social causes.

“Events like the Corporate Run remind us that exercise is not only about competition. It is about making healthy living a habit while coming together to support causes that make a difference.

"I encourage everyone to keep exercising and to continue supporting initiatives that use wellness to create positive impact in our communities,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, congratulated all participants and winners for their commitment and perseverance, noting that the event continues to bring Corporate Ghana together around health, unity and inclusion.

“We congratulate everyone who participated in this year’s Corporate Run, especially those who were recognised for their perseverance and the winners who distinguished themselves.

"Beyond the competition, what makes this initiative special is its ability to bring people together for a meaningful cause,” he said.

The Corporate Run and Walk, organised by Global Media Alliance in partnership with Japan Motors, has evolved over the years from a corporate fitness event into a platform that combines employee wellness, social connection and social impact.

The 2026 edition continued that tradition, bringing together participants from different organisations and regions to exercise, connect and contribute to a worthy cause.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.