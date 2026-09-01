Japan Motors Ghana appoints Amine Kabbara as new Managing Director

Japan Motors Trading Company Limited (JMTC) has appointed Amine Kabbara as its new Managing Director, taking over the leadership of the company’s operations in Ghana. Amine succeeds Salem Kalmoni, who has been appointed Group Chief Executive Officer of Japan Motors Network, with responsibility for operations in Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Senegal and Mali.

Amine's appointment marks a progression from his previous role as General Manager for Sales and Marketing, where he was responsible for developing strategies that helped drive growth in the company’s sales and strengthen its position in Ghana’s automotive market.

Japan Motors said Amine played a key role in identifying market opportunities and translating market data into strategies that contributed to increased sales and stronger relationships with customers and business partners.

He brings more than 16 years of professional experience, with expertise in market analysis, sales strategy and stakeholder engagement. The company said his experience in the automotive sector and understanding of the Ghanaian market would be important as he takes on responsibility for the company’s overall operations.

As Managing Director, Amine is expected to focus on sustaining the company’s growth, improving operational efficiency and expanding its presence in Ghana’s automotive market.

His appointment is part of a broader leadership transition within the Japan Motors Network following Salem Kalmoni’s elevation to the group’s top executive role.

Japan Motors said the changes are intended to ensure continuity in its operations while positioning the group for further growth and competitiveness across its West African markets.

Amine’s appointment therefore places the company’s Ghana operations under the leadership of an executive who has previously played a central role in its sales and marketing strategy.



Japan Motors Ghana has operated in the country's automotive market for more than a century and is the authorised dealer of Nissan vehicles, Foton Trucks and Buses, Yamaha Motorcycles, Power Products and Lassa Tyres in Ghana.

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