GNFS rescues trapped driver in Amanase tanker crash

Firefighters from the Suhum Municipal Fire Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have rescued a driver who became trapped after a HOWO tanker veered off the Accra–Kumasi Highway into a nearby bush at Amanase in the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 12, 2026, involving a HOWO tanker with registration number 11 AG 2649, which was travelling from Kumasi to Accra.

A seven-member rescue team from the Suhum Municipal Fire Station responded swiftly to the scene and used specialised rescue equipment to extricate the trapped driver from the wreckage.

After the rescue operation, the victim was handed over to the police and subsequently transported to the Suhum Government Hospital to receive medical treatment. No fatalities were recorded in the crash.

Preliminary information suggests the tanker may have veered off the road due to either mechanical failure or human error.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage to its front section, while investigations are expected to determine the exact cause of the accident.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.