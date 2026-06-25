GoldBod earned over $10bn from gold exports in 2025 – Deputy Finance Minister

The Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has disclosed that Ghana’s Gold Board (GoldBod) generated more than $10 billion from gold exports in 2025, describing the achievement as a major contributor to the country’s improved foreign exchange position and the strengthening of the cedi.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, June 24, Mr Ampem said the Gold Board purchased, aggregated and exported 104 metric tonnes of gold sourced from the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector during the year.

According to him, the exports brought in substantial foreign exchange earnings for the country. “Last year, 2025, the Gold Board cumulatively purchased, aggregated and exported ASM gold totaling 104 metric tons, which generated in excess of 10 billion United States dollars for the country,” he stated.

The Deputy Minister noted that the inflows from gold exports played a significant role in improving Ghana’s macroeconomic indicators.

He told lawmakers that the performance of the Gold Board helped support the appreciation of the local currency and strengthened the nation’s reserve position.

“This singular achievement of the Gold Board was critical in the appreciation of the Ghana cedi by about 41 percent against the U.S. dollar in 2025, and in increasing foreign reserves from about $8.98 billion in December 2024 to $13.8 billion by end of December 2025,” he said.

Mr Ampem further revealed that the Gold Board invested heavily in gold purchases over the period under review.

He said approximately $16.1 billion had been spent on acquiring gold between January 2025 and May 2026, with $9.8 billion of that amount expended during the 2025 calendar year.

“From January 2025 to May 2026, the Gold Board expended approximately $16.1 billion on the purchase of gold, of which $9.8 billion was used between January and December 2025,” he explained.

He added that government’s reforms in the gold sector are intended to ensure greater transparency, reduce smuggling and maximise the benefits of Ghana’s mineral wealth.

“The bigger policy point is that government is deliberately shifting Ghana from a regime where gold wealth was dispersed, underpriced and smuggled through the Gold Board. We have a regime where gold is transparently aggregated, assayed, refined, exported and turned into foreign exchange and reserves for the Republic, with visible and tangible benefits for the entire country,” Mr Ampem told Parliament.

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