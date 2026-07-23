Government pays GH¢1.8bn for Free SHS, GH¢877m for School Feeding – Finance Minister

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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says government has released GH¢1.8 billion to support the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme and GH¢877 million for the Ghana School Feeding Programme.
Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Forson said the payments were part of government’s efforts to ease financial pressure on families and improve access to education.
He said government remains committed to maintaining social interventions that support vulnerable households and promote human capital development.
“To strengthen the Free Secondary Education Programme and ease the burden on families, an amount of GH¢1.8 billion to the Free Secondary Education Programme has been paid,” Dr Forson stated.
He also disclosed that GH¢877 million had been paid to the Ghana School Feeding Programme to provide nutritious meals and encourage school attendance among children.
The Finance Minister added that GH¢76 million had been released as Capitation Grant to support the implementation of Free Compulsory Basic Education.
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