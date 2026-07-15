Government reclaims 1,535 acres of degraded mining lands in Ashanti Region

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah–Kofi Buah, says the Ministry, in partnership with the private sector, has reclaimed 1,535 acres of degraded mined-out lands in the Ashanti region as part of efforts to restore landscapes damaged by illegal and unsustainable mining activities.

Addressing the media during the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, July 15, Mr Armah–Kofi Buah said the reclamation exercise is being undertaken under an aggressive environmental restoration programme to transform them into an ecologically functional landscape.

According to him, 1,535 acres of degraded land have already been reclaimed and restored in the Ashanti Region.

“We’ve got commitments from the private sector to undertake more reclamation and we’re targeting 1,500 acres to be reclaimed by the end of the year,” the minister stated.

Mr Armah–Kofi Buah added that government is also undertaking separate reclamation projects across the country.

“Government on its own is also working to reclaim 960 acres in selected degraded areas across the country,” he said.

The minister explained that reclaiming mined-out lands forms part of government’s broader strategy to restore degraded ecosystems, rehabilitate abandoned mining sites and promote sustainable environmental management.

He said the initiative complements ongoing measures to curb illegal mining and protect the country’s forests and water bodies while ensuring degraded lands are returned to productive use

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