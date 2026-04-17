Football

Gov’t moves to protect fans, athletes from trafficking ahead of 2026 World Cup

Source: Razak Musbau  
  17 April 2026 5:50am
Kofi Adams
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The Minister for Sports and Recreation says government is putting measures in place to protect both athletes and fans from trafficking and fraud ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Speaking at a national forum on trafficking through sports, organised by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Minister warned that major tournaments often create opportunities for exploitation.

“As we prepare towards the FIFA World Cup 2026, we are mindful that the risks do not only affect athletes. Even fans… can fall into the hands of fraudulent operators.”

He also added that, “Government is therefore working to ensure that all travel arrangements are properly structured, verified, and secure, so that every Ghanaian who travels does so safely and returns home safely.”

The Minister also linked the issue to the broader problem of trafficking through sports, stressing the need for strict controls for strict controls, including proper verification of opportunities and tighter regulation of agents.

The forum was under the theme, “Play It Safe: Choose the Right Path in Sports” and it forms part of efforts by the International Organization for Migration, to curb trafficking and protect Ghanaians within the sports ecosystem.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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