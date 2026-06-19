National

Hajia Safia Mohammed pays nomination fees for incumbent women organisers across all constituencies

Source: MyJoyOnline   
  19 June 2026 7:24am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Hajia Safia Mohammed, a candidate seeking the position of National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has paid the nomination fees for all incumbent women organisers seeking re-election in the party’s 276 constituencies nationwide.

According to the party’s electoral timetable, nominations for the internal elections are scheduled to open on Monday, June 22, 2026, and close on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The initiative is seen as an effort to reduce financial barriers for grassroots party officials ahead of the nomination process. Supporters say the move could enhance participation and ensure that experienced constituency-level women leaders are not hindered by financial constraints in seeking another term.

Some incumbent women organisers have also welcomed the gesture, describing it as a source of encouragement and support for women who remain committed to serving the party at the constituency level.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group