Hajia Safia Mohammed pays nomination fees for incumbent women organisers across all constituencies

Audio By Carbonatix
Hajia Safia Mohammed, a candidate seeking the position of National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has paid the nomination fees for all incumbent women organisers seeking re-election in the party’s 276 constituencies nationwide.
According to the party’s electoral timetable, nominations for the internal elections are scheduled to open on Monday, June 22, 2026, and close on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.
The initiative is seen as an effort to reduce financial barriers for grassroots party officials ahead of the nomination process. Supporters say the move could enhance participation and ensure that experienced constituency-level women leaders are not hindered by financial constraints in seeking another term.
Some incumbent women organisers have also welcomed the gesture, describing it as a source of encouragement and support for women who remain committed to serving the party at the constituency level.
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