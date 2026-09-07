Hearts coach Kapor tips Alex Banso for Ghana football stardom

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Hearts of Oak head coach Nebojsa Kapor has backed Alex Banso to become a future star of Ghana football, while urging fans and the media to give the youngster time to develop.
Banso played a key role in Hearts’ impressive 4-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea, providing an assist as the Phobians opened their campaign with a commanding win.
The youngster’s performance has impressed Kapor, who believes his versatility and composure could make him an important player for both Hearts and Ghana in the years ahead.
“He’s a future of Ghana football, and I want Ghanaians to be calm with him,” Kapor said.
The Serbian coach has called for patience, warning against putting unnecessary pressure on the young midfielder as he continues his development.
“He is a young, good player and he can operate from all positions that are close to dangerous areas,” he added.
“He is very good and very calm boy, which is very good for him. But I am also begging you to calm down and let's see. I am praying we will get from him in the future.”
Kapor also credited Hearts’ intensive training programme for Banso’s performance, highlighting the work being done to prepare the squad for the new season.
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