I bring 30 years of experience to make Dr Bawumia President – John Boadu on NPP National chair position

Audio By Carbonatix
Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has pledged to deploy 30 years of political and organisational experience to help the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, win the 2028 presidential election.
Mr Boadu made the pledge after filing his nomination to contest the NPP’s National Chairman position at the party’s national headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra on Thursday, August 27.
Addressing supporters after submitting his nomination, Mr Boadu said his three decades of experience in party organisation, communication, strategy and discipline would provide the foundation for his bid to strengthen the NPP and return it to power.
“I am bringing back 30 years’ worth of experience, 30 years of organisation, 30 years of communication, 30 years of strategising, 30 years of ensuring that there is discipline for us to win the 2028 election,” he said.
He said his ambition was to build an effective party organisation capable of taking the campaign directly to the grassroots and delivering the parliamentary majority he believes will be crucial to the NPP’s return to government.
Mr Boadu said the NPP under his leadership would concentrate heavily on its structures at constituency, electoral-area and polling-station levels.
He argued that the party’s organisational machinery should take responsibility for grassroots mobilisation, allowing its presidential candidate to focus on the broader presidential campaign.
“And for me, as for our flagbearer, we will let him sit somewhere. The only thing we will do is reaching constituency, electoral area, and polling station to win majority in Parliament,” he said.
He linked the proposed grassroots strategy directly to Dr Bawumia’s presidential ambition, arguing that a strong parliamentary performance would help create the conditions for the NPP to win the presidency.
“That will ensure that our flagbearer, His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is elected as President of Ghana,” Mr Boadu said.
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