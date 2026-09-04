I don’t think we have an industry – Patchbay Band manager

Audio By Carbonatix
The manager and band leader of Patchbay Band, Philip Acquah, has questioned the structure of Ghana’s music industry, arguing that existing institutions do not fully cater to the needs and realities of live bands.
According to him, while organisations such as the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the Ministry of Tourism play roles within the creative and music sectors, their scope does not adequately cover the work and challenges faced by bands such as Patchbay.
“Patchbay isn't simply a new brand, I don't think we have an industry, TGMA and the others are privately owned organisations, that's why I asked if we even have an industry,” he stated.
Speaking on E Vibes aired on Joy Prime, Mr Acquah said Patchbay Band has been operating since 2011 and has consistently put itself out there, including performing alongside established musicians such as Akwaboah Snr.
He believes the band’s long-standing presence should be reflected in how it is recognised and supported within the music ecosystem.
“The Ministry of Tourism & Musicians Union of Ghana, although we are registered by, is confined to certain things, doesn't cover what the band does,” he added.
The concerns form part of a broader conversation about the place of live bands within Ghana’s music industry, particularly their visibility, representation and access to opportunities.
For Patchbay Band, the challenge is not simply about being recognised as a brand, but about having an industry structure that adequately acknowledges the contribution of live bands to Ghanaian music.
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