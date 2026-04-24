Illegal mining fight not aggressive enough – Prof Boadi

The Dean of the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at the University of Professional Studies, Prof. Isaac Boadi, has said that government efforts to tackle illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, are not forceful enough to address the scale of environmental and economic damage being caused.

Speaking on JoyNews AM Show on Friday, April 24, Prof. Boadi said the current administration’s response lacks the urgency required to effectively deal with the menace.

He pointed to findings presented at a press conference organised by his institute at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), which detailed the extent of destruction to Ghana’s natural resources.

“The commitment or effort of this administration, for me, has not been aggressive enough in the fight against galamsey,” he said.

Prof. Boadi highlighted the severe environmental impact of illegal mining, noting that between 50 and 70 per cent of Ghana’s water bodies have been contaminated.

He also expressed concern about the financial implications, stating that the country continues to lose significant revenue due to unchecked galamsey activities.

According to him, the Ghana Water Company has already indicated that it is increasingly difficult to treat water for public consumption due to pollution from illegal mining.

He further referenced comments by the President, who has acknowledged that individuals linked to his own party, as well as some traditional leaders, are involved in galamsey.

“If a president makes such a statement, it tells you the fight is beyond him,” Prof. Boadi noted.

He also criticised civil society organisations (CSOs), describing them as the “voice of conscience”, for what he said was their relative silence on the issue compared to their previous activism.

He observed that many of these organisations had previously pressured past administrations, including calls for a state of emergency, but appear less vocal under the current circumstances.

While reiterating that he did not support calls for a state of emergency in the past and still holds that position, he questioned what alternative measures are being pursued to address the problem.

“The point is, what are the other mechanisms or solutions that we have to solve this problem? Will the declaration of a state of emergency give the zeal that we are talking about?” he asked.

Prof. Boadi stressed that the fight against galamsey requires deliberate, visible and sustained action, urging government and stakeholders to demonstrate stronger commitment.

He concluded that, beyond rhetoric, practical and consistent measures are needed to protect the country’s natural resources.

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