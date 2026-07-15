Illegal mining persists because some state officials are failing to act — Ken Ashigbey

CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Ken Ashigbey

Convener of the Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Dr Ken Ashigbey, says the government's fight against illegal mining will continue to fall short unless state officials entrusted with enforcing the law actively play their part.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Middaynews on Wednesday, July 15, Mr Ashigbey said the broader anti-galamsey campaign is being undermined by some government officials who have failed to support enforcement efforts.

He noted that while the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has made several arrests, illegal mining activities remain visible in many parts of the country.

"It's not the minister who is not fighting. The challenge is that some of the people who support him to make this fight effective are not doing enough. When you travel on the Eastern Bypass, they are mining there in plain public view. You see vehicles parked there, yet the activities continue," he stated.

Mr Ashigbey specifically pointed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and other state representatives, saying they must be held accountable for enforcing the law in their jurisdictions.

He also questioned the lack of progress in prosecuting those behind illegal mining, arguing that arrests alone will not solve the problem.

"How many of the people who are really fuelling this illegal mining have been arrested? What has happened to the investigations into public officials alleged to have been involved? What has happened to the Attorney General's directive for EOCO to investigate some individuals?" he asked.

Mr Ashigbey further recalled that President John Mahama had acknowledged that some people within government were involved in illegal mining and urged authorities to ensure those implicated are investigated and prosecuted.

According to him, the anti-galamsey campaign requires a coordinated effort from all relevant state institutions if it is to achieve lasting results.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.