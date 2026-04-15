Information Services Dept of Upper East Region receives ultramodern vans

The Upper East Regional Minister, Donatus Akamugri, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening public information delivery through strategic investments and institutional reforms.

This follows the presentation of three new ultramodern information vans to the Information Services Department in the region.

The information vans are equipped with computers, public address systems, internet access, and giant video screens.

They can run on both the national grid and an inverter unit that charges and retains power whilst the vans are driving.

Speaking at the official handing-over ceremony, the Regional Minister noted that the initiative forms part of a broader national retooling agenda aimed at improving communication within the public sector.

“As part of this retooling process, the government has undertaken key structural reforms, including the resourcing of Information Services Department personnel following the restructuring of the ministries in the general public sector,” he said.

He explained that the reforms are intended “to enhance coordination, improve efficiency, and ensure timely and accurate dissemination of information to the public.”

Mr Akamugri further noted the significance of the logistics provided, describing them as critical to improving the department’s operational capacity.

He said the provision of the modern information vans, together with the accompanying logistics — sixteen desktop computers, 16 internet routers for distribution across the fifteen districts, and one laptop for the Regional Director, demonstrates the government’s commitment to “improving the Information Service with the boost required to deliver its mandate effectively”.

In response, the Upper East Regional Director of the Information Services Department, Issifu Bennin Duori, described the intervention as a major boost to the department’s operations, especially in a region where many communities are rural and difficult to access.

“In a region where many communities are rural and sometimes hard to reach, these vans are not just vehicles — they are powerful tools for engagement, education, and empowerment,” he stated.

He disclosed that out of forty information vans imported into the country, the Upper East Region received three (3), which will be deployed to enhance mass communication efforts across the region.

According to him, the vans will serve as mobile platforms for educating citizens on various issues, including health and security matters.

Duori further revealed that to ensure efficient service delivery, the region’s fifteen administrative districts and municipalities have been grouped into three zones, with designated centres and heads to ensure the effective use of the information vans.

He said Bolgatanga and its environs have been earmarked as the central zone, while Bawku West and Kasena-Nankana Municipal (Navrongo) and their environs have been designated as the Eastern and Western zones, respectively.

Each zone is expected to be allocated a van for operations.

The deployment of the vans is expected to strengthen grassroots communication and deepen citizen participation in governance across the Upper East Region.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.