Inspire Them Foundation appeals for support for flood-affected communities in Ada West

The Founder and Leader of Inspire Them Foundation, Dr Divine Kabutey Agyemang-Lardey, has appealed to the government and other stakeholders to extend support to communities affected by recent flooding in the Ada West District.

Dr Agyemang-Lardey, a native of Ada West, made the appeal after visiting several flood-hit communities on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, to assess the impact of the disaster and interact with affected residents.

The Public Health Practitioner and Regional Manager for Roche expressed concern about the extent of destruction caused by the floods, which have displaced families and disrupted livelihoods in several communities.

Following his assessment, Dr Agyemang-Lardey called on the Government of Ghana to ensure that all affected communities benefit from relief interventions and any financial support allocated to victims.

He specifically appealed for assistance to be extended to communities including Luhuor, Salom, Bonikope, Segese, Wokumagbe, Akplabanya, Anyamam, Kportitsekope and Kablevu.

According to him, the challenges facing residents in these areas must not be overlooked, stressing the need for relief distribution to be inclusive, timely and fair.

The Inspire Them Foundation founder also appealed to non-governmental organisations, corporate institutions, faith-based organisations, philanthropists and individuals to support affected residents with essential items such as food, clothing, medicines, bedding and other relief supplies.

"This is a time for compassion and solidarity. Together, we can help our brothers and sisters recover from this unfortunate disaster. No affected community should be left behind," he said.

Dr Agyemang-Lardey assured residents that he would continue to advocate for their welfare and collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure that support reaches those most affected by the floods.

Inspire Them Foundation, a non-governmental organisation founded by Dr Agyemang-Lardey, focuses on initiatives aimed at improving lives and supporting vulnerable communities through targeted interventions.

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