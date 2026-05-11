Interim Management Committee of ADAMUS Resources calls on Eastern Nzema Traditional Council

The Interim Management Committee ( IMC) constituted by the government to exercise oversight responsibility at Adamus Resources Limited, a gold prospecting company in the Ellembelle District, has called on the Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council His Royal Majesty Awulae Blay IX at Atuabo in the Western Region.

Nana Esemetiune, Chairman of the IMC who led the delegation to call on the Paramount Chief and standing committee members of the council said it was proper and fitting to call on Nananom as custodians of the land before assuming duty at the Mine.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the government recently revoked three mining leases of ADAMUS Resources Limited at Akango, Salman and Nkroful.

The Ministry, after investigations by the Minerals Commission discovered that the Gold Mine had breached the Mining laws citing the release of ADAMUS concession to a foreign company to allegedly do illegal mining.

Nana Esemetiune said the Committee would need the support of the Traditional Council and assured them of discharging its mandate as directed by the government.

On behalf of the Traditional Council, Awulae Blay IX who is the President, congratulated the Interim Management Committee for calling on Nananom in line with tradition.

The Traditional Council pledged its support for the Committee and asked them to be transparent and exhibit more commitment in their new roles.

The Council poured another libation to partially reverse the curses invoked on the management of ADAMUS Resources Limited.

The Council also asked the Committee members to find time and pay another courtesy call on Awulae Blay IX for the full reversal of the rituals performed against the mining Company in the wake of the revocation notice by the government few weeks ago.

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