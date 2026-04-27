Soldiers deployed to Adamus site after government revoked mining leases

Audio By Carbonatix
Military personnel have been deployed to the operational area of Adamus Resources Limited following the government’s decision to revoke the company’s mining leases, tightening security across the concession.
The soldiers have reportedly taken control of the entire site, from the Esiama gate through to all sections of the concession, effectively placing the area under strict surveillance.
The development comes shortly after the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources announced the cancellation of Adamus’ leases covering the Akango, Salman and Nkroful concessions, citing findings by the Minerals Commission. The revocation is linked to alleged regulatory breaches, unauthorised mining activities and environmental violations.
Adamus Resources has, however, rejected the government’s decision, insisting the action was taken without due process and is based on claims that do not reflect its operations.
In a statement, the company said it was responding “in the interest of accuracy and public clarity.”
“The company strongly rejects the allegations that have been cited as the basis for the revocation and states that they do not reflect the true facts surrounding its operations,” it said.
According to citinewsroom.com, the security deployment followed swiftly after the revocation announcement, reinforcing government control over the site.
The company maintained that it holds valid licences and approvals from the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), while raising concerns about a lack of procedural fairness.
“The company was not formally notified of the specific allegations and was not afforded the opportunity to address same as required by the mining laws of Ghana,” the statement said.
Adamus further denied any involvement in illegal mining or unlawful subcontracting, stressing its commitment to responsible operations.
“The company categorically denies any involvement in illegal mining activities or unlawful subcontracting,” it added, noting that it is engaging authorities and will take steps to protect its legal rights while seeking a resolution.
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