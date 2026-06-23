Interior Ministry to publicly destroy seized weapons on July 9 as gun amnesty ends

Interior Ministry says it will publicly destroy all seized weapons on July 9, marking the conclusion of the country’s gun amnesty programme.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak announced during an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show that the government would formally brief the media on the next phase of firearms regulation.

“This morning I'll be addressing the press about this gun amnesty which has ended. Because we are going to destroy all the seized weapons on the 9th of July,” he said.

The announcement comes as the Ministry of the Interior moves to tighten oversight of firearms ownership following the nationwide suspension of all active gun licenses.

According to the minister, the decision was driven by concerns over the misuse of legally registered weapons, including a recent incident involving the Kantanka church, which has intensified public debate on gun control.

He explained that the new enforcement regime will introduce stricter conditions for firearm licensing, including mandatory mental health assessments, drug testing, and formal shooting range training for applicants.

The Interior Ministry says the reforms are aimed at strengthening public safety and preventing the misuse of firearms while improving accountability in the licensing system.

The gun amnesty programme, which allowed individuals to voluntarily surrender illegal firearms without penalty, is part of broader efforts by the state to reduce the circulation of unregistered weapons.

Authorities are expected to provide further details on the destruction exercise and updated licensing framework at the upcoming press briefing.

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