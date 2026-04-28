Islamic State militants kill at least 29 in attack on northeast Nigeria village

Militants affiliated with the Islamic State launched a deadly overnight raid on a village in northeastern Nigeria, killing at least 29 people, authorities said Monday. This event marks the latest escalation in a complex security crisis within Africa’s most populous nation, which has long been battling multiple insurgencies. The violence underscores the persistent reach of extremist groups despite years of military operations.

Terror in Guyaku Village

The attack took place late Sunday in Guyaku, a village in the Gombi local government area of Adamawa state, lasting several hours and leaving significant property destroyed. Authorities and residents say the militants raided a football pitch where people had been gathering and opened fire at random. Before withdrawing, the attackers burned houses, places of worship, and motorcycles. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the carnage in a message on the Telegram messaging app, though it did not specify a motive.

Official Response and Local Grief

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri denounced the attack as tragic and unacceptable during a visit to the village on Monday. “My heart breaks for the people of Guyaku,” Fintiri said in a social media post. “Today, I stood on the ground where our brothers and sisters were cruelly taken from us. This act of cowardice is an affront to our humanity and will not go unpunished.”

Local officials noted that the "atmosphere in the community remains tense, with grief and fear evident," and many families have abandoned their homes. In response, the governor stated, "We are intensifying security operations immediately to restore peace," adding that his administration would continue to support “military and vigilante groups” to secure the region.

A Landscape of Insurgency

Nigeria faces myriad security challenges, especially in the north, where an insurgency has simmered for more than two decades. The northeast remains the epicentre for the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), while a newer IS-linked group known as Lakurawa often attacks villages in the north-central states. While ISIL claimed the Guyaku raid, it remains unclear which specific affiliate was responsible. Earlier this month, almost 400 people were sentenced during mass trials for their links with Boko Haram and ISWAP. Since 2009, the conflict has led to the deaths of tens of thousands and the displacement of more than two million people.

Parallel Abductions in Kogi State

The Guyaku attack occurred on the same day that gunmen raided an orphanage in an "isolated area" of Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, and abducted 23 pupils. The facility, Dahallukitab Group of Schools, was operating illegally, according to State Commissioner Kingsley Femi Fanwo. While 15 pupils were later rescued, the government said “intensive operations” were underway to “secure the safe return of the remaining eight victims." Analysts indicate that students have become "strategic" targets for armed gangs seeking to draw maximum attention to their activities, a trend that has come to define the region's insecurity.

Geopolitical Tensions and the Religious Debate

The surge in violence has reignited international debate over the nature of the conflict. U.S. President Donald Trump and other conservative voices have accused Nigerian authorities of failing to protect citizens from a “Christian genocide.” However, the Nigerian government maintains that people of all faiths—including Muslims and traditional worshippers—are targeted. Data from the crisis-monitoring group ACLED supports this, finding that out of 1,923 attacks on civilians through November 2025, only 50 specifically targeted Christians because of their religion.

International Intervention and Regional Stability

The jihadist conflict has expanded beyond Nigeria's borders, spreading to neighbouring Niger, Chad, and Cameroon. This regional instability has placed the government under intense pressure to curb insecurity ahead of the general elections in January. In response, the United States launched "powerful and deadly" air raids in December, followed by the February deployment of 100 soldiers to train and advise local forces. As the administration struggles to close security gaps, the persistence of coordinated attacks suggests that military and legal measures have yet to provide a definitive shield for the country's most vulnerable rural communities.

Implications for West African Collective Security

For the broader West African community, the persistent volatility in Nigeria raises alarms for neighbouring coastal states like Ghana, Togo, and Benin. Regional security analysts warn that the "southward drift" of extremist elements threatens the Accra Initiative—a cooperative effort aimed at preventing the spillover of terrorism from the Sahel. As Nigeria’s neighbours bolster their own border defences, the outcome of Abuja's military and legal strategies remains a focal point for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The persistence of coordinated attacks suggests that military and legal measures have yet to provide a definitive shield for the country's most vulnerable rural communities, leaving the stability of the entire sub-region in a delicate balance.

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