Japan backs Moroccan autonomy plan in Western Sahara dispute

Audio By Carbonatix
Japan has welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797, which affirms that “a genuine autonomy, under Moroccan sovereignty, could be one of the most feasible solutions” to the Western Sahara dispute.
The position was contained in a joint communiqué signed by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu during a video conference held as part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Japan in 2026.
According to the communiqué, Japan expressed support for efforts by the United Nations Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy to facilitate negotiations “based on the Moroccan autonomy plan” in pursuit of “a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable settlement of the dispute.”
Tokyo also welcomed the adoption of Resolution 2797, which it said endorsed the Moroccan autonomy initiative as the basis for a political solution.
Japan further called on all parties to engage in discussions “without preconditions and on the basis of the Moroccan autonomy plan” to achieve what it described as a “definitive and mutually acceptable political solution.”
The communiqué stated that Japan considers “a genuine autonomy, under Moroccan sovereignty, could represent one of the most feasible solutions.”
Mr Toshimitsu also indicated that Japan was prepared to align its diplomatic and economic actions with this position, taking into account “the current evolution of the situation.”
The statement described Japan’s position as recognition of Morocco’s efforts to resolve what it called the dispute over its Southern Provinces.
It added that Tokyo’s position aligns with what it described as growing international support for autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as the preferred solution to the regional dispute.
Morocco and Japan are marking 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2026, with both countries highlighting decades of friendship, cooperation and mutual support.
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