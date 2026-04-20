Jinapor announces WhatsApp system for reporting power faults and outages

Audio By Carbonatix
The government is set to digitise how Ghanaians report power outages, with plans to introduce a WhatsApp-based system that will allow users to report faults instantly and trigger a rapid response from technical teams.
The initiative, according to the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, is aimed at eliminating delays associated with traditional call centres and improving communication between power providers and consumers.
Speaking on the final day of the President’s resetting tour of the Northern Region, Dr Jinapor said the government remains committed to strengthening key sectors within the energy industry.
“We are committed to improving both the electricity subsector, the renewable sector, and the petroleum sector. We’ll also improve on our communication,” he said.
He explained that the new system will enable consumers to bypass call lines entirely when reporting outages.
“We are going to launch a system where when you have the least outage, you don’t even need to call. Just send a WhatsApp message with your location, and we shall dispatch men and women there to address your problem in real time,” he added.
The move signals a shift towards real-time service delivery, with authorities expecting the platform to reduce downtime and significantly improve customer experience in electricity distribution.
The rollout is also expected to strengthen digital engagement within the power sector, as the government leverages mobile technology to bridge longstanding gaps in fault reporting and response times.
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