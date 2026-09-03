Joint security operation in Binduri recovers AK-47 and 28 rounds of ammunition

A joint operation by the Upper East Regional Police Command and the Military has led to the recovery of an AK-47 assault rifle and 28 rounds of ammunition following a series of shooting incidents and other firearm-related offences in the Binduri District.

The intelligence-led operation was carried out as part of efforts by the security agencies to identify and apprehend persons suspected to be behind the recent incidents in the district.

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 3, the Upper East Regional Police Command said one of the suspects, identified as Isaka Sabani, alias “Culture”, 32, sustained gunshot wounds during the operation and later died.

According to the police, the security team recovered one AK-47 assault rifle loaded with 28 rounds of ammunition from the deceased suspect.

The recovery comes amid heightened security concerns in parts of the Upper East Region following a number of shooting incidents reported in recent days.

The Police Command said preliminary investigations had established that Sabani was wanted in connection with a case of attempted murder and unlawful discharge of firearms reported at the Bawku Police Station on 28 August 2026.

He was also suspected of involvement in several shooting incidents recorded in the Binduri District between 29 and 31 August.

The police specifically linked the suspect to incidents reported at Agenda 111, Aniisi and Gumyoko on 29, 30 and 31 August 2026 respectively.

The latest operation forms part of a broader security response to the incidents, with the Police and Military working together to identify those responsible and prevent further attacks.

The recovery of the AK-47 and ammunition is expected to form part of the ongoing investigations into the reported shootings and other firearm-related offences in the area.

The Police Command has assured residents that it will continue to work closely with other security agencies and stakeholders to restore and maintain security in the region.

“The Upper East Regional Police Command will continue to collaborate with sister security agencies and all other stakeholders to bring all other perpetrators to justice and ensure security, law and order in the region,” the statement said.

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