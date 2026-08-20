Justin Kodua opens with a commanding lead in NPP General Secretary race – Global Info

Audio By Carbonatix
Incumbent General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, is leading the race to retain his position, according to the latest survey by Global InfoAnalytics.
The survey puts Mr Kodua at 36% among NPP voters who were asked about their preferred candidate for General Secretary.
He has a significant lead over his potential challengers, with Eugene Antwi recording 10%, Sylvester Tetteh 5% and Charles Dwamena 3%.
Despite Mr Kodua’s advantage, the survey indicates that the contest remains fluid, with 46% of respondents declining to name a preferred candidate.
The sizeable undecided group could therefore have a significant bearing on the eventual outcome of the race.
Mr Kodua’s strongest support comes from the Central Region, where he records 60%. He also leads in Greater Accra with 54%, followed by Bono East at 44%, Upper East at 43%, Northern at 40%, Ahafo at 39% and North East at 39%.
Eugene Antwi records his strongest showing in Bono East, where he attracts 30% support. He also records 18% in the Volta Region and 14% in Greater Accra, according to the survey.
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