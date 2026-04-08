KNUST library dress code sparks online backlash over strict rules

Audio By Carbonatix
A new dress code policy at the Prempeh II Library of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has sparked widespread criticism online, with students and social media users describing the rules as outdated, overly strict, and disproportionately focused on regulating women’s attire.
The notice, posted just two days ago, lists what the university considers “inappropriate attire” for students entering the library.
For male students, banned items include sleeveless tops, deep-neck shirts, sagging trousers, boxer shorts, shorts above the knee, and caps.
For female students, restrictions are far more extensive, covering crop tops, biker pants, midriff-baring tops, deep-cut cleavage, short shorts, hot pants, short skirts, sleeveless tops, and caps.
The directive warns that “anyone found indecently dressed will not be allowed entry or will be asked to leave the library,” adding:
“Any dress that cannot be taken to lectures cannot be brought to the library.”
Social media erupted after the policy was shared, with many arguing it unfairly targets women and disregards Ghana’s tropical climate.
Library too they're doing dress code, gosh https://t.co/ZVu213FmMZ— Eddytion (@eddyummy) April 8, 2026
One user posted a screenshot of the notice with the caption: “KNUST library announced a new dress code. Obey and don’t complain. Feelings will be hurt.”
Critics questioned the reasoning behind banning items like caps and biker pants, calling the rules “performative discipline” and “a distraction from real academic issues.”
Boxer shorts? Crop tops? https://t.co/6khjk9EXqF— Lux (@finessBx) April 8, 2026
Others highlighted the financial burden on students who may not own multiple ‘library-approved’ outfits.
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