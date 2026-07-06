Kofi Adams rejects claims of external interference in Black Stars player selections

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has firmly dismissed suggestions that government officials and other external entities influence player selection for the Black Stars, insisting that such decisions remain the exclusive responsibility of the national team's head coach.

His comments come in the wake of Ghana's disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars were eliminated in the Round of 32 following a 1-0 defeat to Colombia, a result that has reignited public debate over team selection, technical decisions and the future direction of the senior national team.

Speaking on Joy FM's News Night on Monday, July 6, Mr Adams said the constitutional and administrative responsibilities within Ghana football are clearly defined and do not include ministers selecting players for the national team.

"You have a duty to let them know that the work of a minister is not to [select players]," he stated.

According to him, the Ministry's role is limited to providing policy direction, facilitating support for the sector and working with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on matters relating to the appointment of the national team coach.

He stressed that once a coach has been appointed, technical matters, including squad selection, fall entirely within the coach's mandate.

"The work of a minister is to work with the FA to appoint a coach who has a responsibility to make sure he selects the players; that's why he is paid. That's why we have the FA, that's why we have the coach." Coach must be accountable

Mr Adams maintained that allowing political office holders to determine the composition of the national team would undermine the authority of the technical team and defeat the purpose of employing a coach.

He argued that accountability for team performance can only be ensured when technical decisions are left to those employed to make them.

"If we want the minister to select the players, then there should be no coach again. So the minister will select the players, and we don't have to pay the coach to do that."

The Minister's remarks follow widespread public criticism after Ghana's early exit from the World Cup, with some football supporters questioning the inclusion and omission of certain players during the tournament.

Renewed debate

Claims of external interference in Black Stars player selection have surfaced repeatedly over the years, particularly after major international competitions. Successive governments and football administrators have consistently denied influencing technical decisions, insisting that player selection is solely the responsibility of the coaching staff.

The current Black Stars coach, who took charge only a few months before the tournament, has also defended his selections, while several senior players, including captain Jordan Ayew, have appealed for patience as the team undergoes rebuilding.

Ghana's elimination from the World Cup has intensified calls for a comprehensive review of the team's performance, with many urging the Ghana Football Association to assess both technical and administrative structures as preparations begin for future international competitions, including the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the next World Cup cycle.

Mr Adams reiterated that while government remains committed to supporting the development of football, technical independence must be preserved to ensure professionalism, accountability and long-term success for the Black Stars.

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