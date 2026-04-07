Kotoko suffer shock 2-1 defeat to Samartex in Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
Asante Kotoko’s title aspirations have suffered a setback after succumbing to a 2-1 loss to F.C. Samartex on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday morning's match was a continuation of the originally scheduled game, rained off on Monday.
Samartex took a commanding two-goal lead before Kotoko reduced the deficit in stoppage time.
Christian Boateng opened the scoring for the visitors after 54 minutes, in a near-empty Baba Yara Stadium.
Six minutes from full time, the former Premier League champions put the result to bed when Emmanuel Mammah scored a second.
On the cusp of full-time, Kotoko were awarded a penalty after Elvis Kyei-Baffuor was brought down in the penalty area. Samartex midfielder Samed Kyei was sent off for the tackle that resulted in the penalty.
However, Kotoko captain Samba O’neil missed the result penalty before Albert Amoah restored pride with a consolation goal.
Today’s defeat to Samartex is Kotoko’s 5th home loss of the season.
Samartex are now in 7th place with 41 points after 28 matches, while Kotoko remain in 4th place with 43 points, 8 behind league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars.
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