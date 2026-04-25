Kwame Akuffo urges Ghana to address local xenophobia while condemning attacks abroad

Kwame Boafo Akuffo of Akropong Akwapim

Kwame Boafo Akuffo of Akropong Akwapim has called for a balanced and consistent approach in addressing xenophobic incidents, warning that Ghana must not focus only on attacks against its citizens abroad while ignoring similar conduct at home.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 25, he stressed that acts of hostility against foreign nationals in Ghana must also be taken seriously and dealt with decisively by the authorities.

“We must not just be interested in what happens in South Africa because back home, some of these untidy acts have happened,” he said.

“We have had situations where some Ghanaians have demanded that Nigerians should leave the country and gone after their businesses and have closed our eyes to it and haven't arrested them.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has confirmed that South Africa has expressed regret over recent xenophobic attacks involving Ghanaian nationals and has assured Ghana of investigations into the incidents following diplomatic engagements between both countries.

The Minister reiterated that Ghana continues to engage South African authorities to ensure the protection of its citizens abroad, while also maintaining that Ghana expects firm action to prevent a recurrence of such attacks and safeguard the dignity and rights of foreign nationals.

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